Church offers Living Nativity and Las Posadas on Dec. 13

Our Lady of Fatima Parish will present its third annual Living Nativity and Las Posadas on Sunday, Dec. 13

Visit the church’s manger beginning at 9 a.m., then, at 4 p.m., join Joseph and Mary as they search for shelter in Bethlehem.

Las Posadas commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge.

Grab a group of family or friends, come in costume or as you are. This family-friendly outdoor presentation features live animals, Christmas carols, a special visit from Santa, and goodie bags for kids.

All are welcome. Face masks are required.

Our Lady of Fatima Parish is located at 184 Breakneck Road in Highland Lakes.

The snow/rain date is Dec. 20.