Clove Hill Manor cleans up

Wantage. Nine members of the Clove Hill Manor community collected trash on neighborhood streets and on Route 23 during their clean-up day on Nov. 7. Clean Communities, a government program, provided the members with reflective vests, gloves, masks, garbage bags, pickers, and hand sanitizer too. The program also paid $12 to each person, which they in turn donated to the Wantage Township Ambulance Squad. “The weather was perfect and having all the supplies necessary given to us made the experience rewarding and successful,” says Aileen Donovan. (Photo provided)