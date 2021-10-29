Coleen Ranzan is third Sussex-Wantage school board member to resign this year

Sussex. The Sussex-Wantage school board unanimously accepted the resignation of its vice president, Coleen Ranzan, and elected Dorothy Witte to replace her in the leadership position.

Ranzan’s resignation was effective Oct. 13.

She is the third school board member from Wantage to have resigned this year. Earlier this year, Jennifer Craig and Megan Steele both resigned from the panel and were replaced by Danielle Zill-Barry and Ken Nuss, respectively.

Ranzan’s term extends through Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy can send a letter of interest to Christina M. Riker, board secretary, at 27 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461; or email criker@sussexregional.org.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 19. Interviews will be conducted at the school board’s next meeting on Nov. 18.

Superintendent Michael Gall thanked Ranzan for her service to the district.

“I could always count on Coleen as a parent and as a board member,” Gall said. “I could always count on her really mixing it up with me about what she believed in a specific circumstance. Afterward, we could always be respectful of each other. I am personally going to miss her service on the board.”