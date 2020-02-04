College students encouraged to apply for Grey Towers internships

Applications currently are being accepted unpaid college and post-graduate internships at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford.

College students interested in parks and recreation, history, gardening, horticulture and landscape architecture, museum services and forestry are encouraged to apply.

Housing on the historic estate and uniforms may be provided.

Start and end dates vary. Students may qualify for credits through arrangements they make with their academic institutions.

● Visitor services, tours, and public programs: Multiple opportunities are available for students to learn the history of conservation by developing and delivering mansion tours and education programs and participating in public events. Summer and fall openings are available. The deadline to apply is March 15. Send a letter of interest to lori.mckean@usda.gov or call 570-296-9672.

● Gardening and horticulture: This internship provides practical experience for students who want a hands-on experience with landscape design, horticulture, and garden technique. The deadline to apply is March 31. Send a letter of interest, including field of study and expected graduation date, to Elizabeth.hawke@usda.gov. Call 570-296-9661 for more information.

● Museum and archives: Students will learn how to care for museum collections, including registration, cataloging, conservation, and archiving methods. They will get hands-on experience with inventorying, re-housing historic photos and documents, digitizing collections, and more. Ideal for students of museum studies, art history, anthropology, archaeology, and history. Contact Rebecca Philpot atRebecca.philpot@usda.gov or 570-296-9679.

These internships are offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For general information, call 570-296-9630 or email SM.FS.greytowers@usda.gov.