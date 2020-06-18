College testing site to close tomorrow

The coronavirus testing center at Sussex County Community College will close tomorrow, Friday, June 19, because of a downward trend in testing since its opening last month, county officials announced on Monday.

“The demand for tests at our county testing center has dropped to a point where we have to consider the allocation of our already limited resources and staff,” said Sussex County Freeholder Anthony Fasano, liaison for Sussex County’s Division of Health. “However, our residents should know that if the demand for COVID-19 testing goes back up, so will our testing center.”

From its opening day on May 8 through June 10, a total of 328 tests were performed at the college testing site, with 247 of the results negative and nine positive. There are 64 test results still pending. Fifty-five of those tests were performed on June 5, June 8, and June 10.

Sussex County Administrator Greg Poff said 10 tests were performed on June 10, and only 11 tests were scheduled for June 12. He said county residents can still be tested at the Sussex County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Sussex County Administrative Center, One Spring St., Newton. For information call 973-579-0240 ext. 1177. Tests are also currently available at CVS stores in Sparta and Byram and at the County College of Morris.

The county hosts an interactive map of test sites available at sussex.nj.us/covid19. The state’s map of test sites is accessible at https://covid19.nj.gov. Sussex County residents who would like to schedule a test at the Sussex County Community College testing center on or before June 19 should visit sussex.nj.us/covid19 and click on “Drive-Thru Test Center.”

New cases of coronavirus are still being reported daily by the Sussex County health department. Since May 28, the county has reported 87 infections, with 28 of those prior cases. In that same time frame 36 deaths in Sussex County were reported, with 16 of those deaths prior cases.

Michael F. Strada, Sussex County Sheriff and emergency management coordinator, thanked “the many volunteers and the health department staff for their hard work” in making the testing site a success.

The Sussex County Office of Emergency Preparedness, in conjunction with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Sussex County Administration, Information Technology, along with volunteer staff from HAZMAT, CERT and the Medical Reserve Corp. worked together to operate the site.

”I want to personally thank everyone on our team for making the site possible and operational for the residents of Sussex County,” Strada said.