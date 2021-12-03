Commissioners appoint Candice Smith to four-year term as college trustee

The county commissioners on Nov. 22 appointed Candice Smith to fill a vacancy on the Sussex County Community College board of trustees.

The vote was 4-0, with Commissioner Herb Yardley absent. Smith will fill a position whose term expired on Oct. 31, 2020. Her four-year term ends on Oct. 31, 2025.

Smith is a one-to-one paraprofessional at the Stanhope School District, where she works in a self-contained ASD and multi-handicapped classroom.

She is also a member of the Hopatcong school board and has previously spent a combined eight years teaching full time in Dover and Sparta. She has published three books.

Commissioner Anthony Fasano said Smith was a “phenomenal” appointment.

“I’ve known Candice for many, many years,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve with her on the school board in Hopatcong many years ago, and I have no doubt that she’s gong to be an excellent advocate for Sussex County Community College, its students and I think, just as importantly, the board, focusing on student achievement inside and outside the classroom. So, I’m really excited for her.”