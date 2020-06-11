x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Counselor Association names Caring Award winners

Newton. The Sussex County Counselor Association has named its 2020 Caring Awards for high school seniors and middle school eighth graders throughout the county.

Ogdensburg /
11 Jun 2020 | 04:53

    The Sussex County Counselor Association has announced the Annual SCSCA Caring Award Winners at each county High School and Middle School.

    Each school nominates a graduating 8th and 12th-grade students who exemplify the qualities of a Caring Student.

    Due to COVID, the association was unable to honor each recipient at a breakfast ceremony; however, SCCC has provided lawn signs for each student to honor them.

    Also on the sussexcountysca.org website, there is a have provided a virtual slideshow of each award winner. SCSCA also presents each award winner with a gift card to Dunkin Donut.

    2020 Award Recipients
    High School
    High Point Regional High School - Charlotte Pagliaro
    Hopatcong High School - Hannah Steger
    Kittatinny Regional High School -.Chloe Schaffer
    Lenape Valley Regional High School -Jessica Mc Thomas
    Newton High School - Nicolette Rose Occhifinto
    Pope John XXIII Regional High School - Ruby Naylor
    Sparta High School - Emily Vreeland
    Sussex County Technical School - Elizabeth Sedlak
    Vernon Township High School - Cody J. Williams
    Wallkill Valley Regional High School - Jade Lally
    Middle School
    Andover Regional School - Alexa Belcaro
    Byram Intermediate School -Thea Segura
    Frankford Middle School -Alexa Scarpone
    Franklin Borough School - Kaylyn Bowden
    Glen Meadow Middle School - Morgan Gandy
    Green Hills School - Rachel Porzilli
    Halsted Middle School - Jennifer Ellsworth
    Hamburg School - Emily Cubby
    Hardyston Middle School - Adrianna Violante
    Hopatcong Middle School - Joseph Rivera-Gonzalez
    Kittatinny Regional School District - Olivia Lombardo
    Lafayette Township School - Clara Docherty
    Montague Township School -Devlin Creran
    Northwest Christian School - Juliana Chapple
    Ogdensburg School District - Emily Beltrani
    Sparta Middle School - Malaya Dobbs
    Stanhope School District - Juliana Ramirez
    Sussex Christian School - Luke Anderson
    Sussex County Charter School for Technology - Kara Loewrigkeit
    Sussex Middle School - Aaron Domanski