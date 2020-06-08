County library promoting free access to comics, graphic novels

The Sussex County Library System will promote free access to selected comics and graphic novels for children and teens, now available through the NJ State Library and BiblioBoard. The selection includes children’s comic and graphic novels, plus contest winners from the San Jose Graphic Novel archive, for a unique collection you won’t find anywhere else.

It’s all instantly available and free to anyone physically located in New Jersey! Go to https://njsl-vlcc.biblioboard.com/home and start browsing.

“There are many different ways library partners are working to make more content available to the public,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “BiblioBoard is the most recent addition and has some very imaginative content that children, especially, are sure to love.”

BiblioBoard is just one of the many free resources available through the SCLS (https://sussexcountylibrary.org/free-resources/), which recently announced the addition of Hoopla, a digital streaming service which makes thousands of movies, television shows, record albums, eBooks and eAudio, comics and graphic novels available for instant checkout to SCLS library cardholders. To get started go to https://sussexcountylibrary.org/hoopla-digital/ .

“I’m so glad we could add this resource in time for the launch of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins,” said Mr. Porter. “It’s a prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy, and Hoopla’s simultaneous access has allowed any patron who creates an account instant access to the audiobook without having to wait. It’s one of our most popular items to date.”