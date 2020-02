Franklin. The Cruise Café Travel Group will meet on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at The Irish Cottage Inn, Rt. 23, Franklin. Anyone who enjoys travel is welcomed to attend and "wear your best green" as the group looks to plan new and exciting trips for 2020 and beyond. Upcoming trips include Nova Scotia/Maine/Boston, Bermuda, Caribbean, Hawaii, Italy, Sicily and Europe. Call Carol Bezak at 862-266-6626 if interested in attending.