Deadline for woman's club scholarship approaching

Vernon. The deadline to apply for the 2020 Women Continuing Education Scholarship offered by the GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club is Feb. 15. This scholarship is intended to assist a local woman seeking to further her education as an adult. To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a female Vernon resident, age 35 and up, who is enrolled or planning to enroll in a degree or certificate program. The application can be found on the club’s website at www.VTWC.org by scrolling down to the link on the home page. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 15, 2020, in order to be considered. For additional information, contact Anne at 973-764-1805 or education@vtwc.org.