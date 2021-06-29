Dedicated volunteers make Franklin an extraordinary place

Volunteers in Franklin have made the borough immeasurably better through their work on a range of projects, from restoring a medivac landing pad to securing new seating for the library.

Forward Franklin Alliance (FFA) community organizer Tamara Contreras and a host of other volunteers have left a positive mark on the borough. Contreras and Laura Hawkins, director of community health for the Atlantic Health System, presented FFA plaques to the borough and other organizations during Franklin Day, held June 19 at Franklin Borough Pond. The plaques recognize projects completed through the FFA, which awarded $112,500 in mini-grants to revitalize public gathering spaces and to build community.

Hawkins said the FFA participated in a grant initiative in which Franklin was one of only 19 communities in the United States to receive the Build Health Challenge Grant. The plaques, she said, recognize the groups and people who did the work bringing the community improvement projects to fruition.

Hawkins said the Forward Franklin Alliance brings together residents and organizations to improve health in the borough through community engagement.

A park is born

Councilman Concetto Formica, who serves on the Recreation Committee, said plans for a new borough park started with a FFA donation for a glider that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the glider allows two wheelchairs or 12 children to ride at one time. It’s a basket, so children can stand inside and outside.

Formica said they first started looking for a place for a glider at the old playground. But since the playground needed new equipment, they decided it was time for something new. For a year now, they have been working on the new playground, which should be completed with a month.

Formica said they have raised more than $109,000, in addition to some major sponsorships. Everyone has been getting behind this project, he said.

“Especially after the year they have had, everyone wanted to help out,” he said. “When you get to work on a project like this, it’s fun. You know everyone is going to love it.”

Contreras said they were happy the community could come out on Franklin Day, enjoy the pageant, and hear about the projects completed in Franklin in the past two or three years (please see sidebar). She hopes this success motivates residents and organizations to continue to feel empowered to improve the borough.

Recreation Committee member Christina Sanchez recognized Contreras on behalf of the committee for the impact she has had on Franklin. With tears in her eyes, Sanchez spoke of how Contreras “dove in head first to become a part of the Franklin Community,” not only in FFA, but also helping any group, neighbor, friend, or stranger.

Sanchez said Contreras attended nearly every event and jumped in where needed. Furthermore, she said, Contreras attended countless recreation meetings, where she shared her thoughts and ideas, which turned into plans and action.

Recently, Contreras moved out of Franklin.

Even though she never signed the application, they call Contreras their “honorary Recreation Committee member,” Sanchez said.