Eagle Scout project spotlights Western Highlands Byway

Vernon. To explain the Western Highlands Byway to the community and its visitors, Maverick Brendli created, designed, and built an amazing three-paneled sign that maps out its location and provides historical information on area farms. The byway travels north on Route 515 through Hardyston Township and Vernon Township and merges with Route 94. Maverick and his mom, April, asked the Vernon Historical Society two years ago if he could create the sign for his Eagle Scout project. It was dedicated on Aug, 21, which is also Maverick’s 18th birthday, at the Valley Farmers Cooperative (formerly Rickey Farm). Maverick graduated from Vernon Township High School in June and is headed this fall to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he will be studying engineering. Maverick is pictured (second from left) with his parents and brother and the informational sign.