Edward Lazzara picked to be new principal of Sparta High School

The Sparta Township Public School Board of Education on June 2 appointed Edward Lazzara as the new principal of Sparta Township High School, effective July 27.

He will be paid an annual salary of $179,000.

Lazzara will replace Ronnie Spring, who spent a year as high school principal before being promoted to Director of Secondary Services (6-12) effective July 1 at a salary of $160,221.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said the interview process was done in three rounds and was begun under the supervision of former Acting Superintendent Patrick McQueeney.

Board of Education President Kim Bragg said the school board held a special meeting and didn’t want to wait until the regular meeting on June 24 because Lazzara would have to give the Belvidere school district, where he serves as a principal 60 days’ notice of his resignation.

Waiting until June 24 meant Lazzara would be unable to start in Sparta until late August.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said Lazzara comes to Sparta with many years of experience as a principal, athletic director and a supervisor of special services.

“I am excited to recommend Dr. Lazzara to the board and I’m confident he will do great things for the Sparta school district,” Beck said.

Beck said interviews were done in three rounds. The first was done by a committee, which included principals, parents and the district’s athletic director Steven Stoner. Second round interviews were conducted by three district directors and Beck.

Then, three finalists were selected and all three were interviewed by Beck and McQueeney.