x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Election results: local

Election. Here are the unofficial, partial results as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Wantage /
04 Nov 2020 | 11:31
    Election results: local

Vernon Township Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Andrew Pitsker (Professional, Experienced, and Sensible) 6,190

Vernon Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Martin M. O’Donnell (Education Develops Strength) 4,413

Adina Leuther (Leadership, Integrity, Commitment) 4,667

Michael Peek 3,167

Justin Annunziata (Moving Vernon Forward) 5,943

Sussex Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Siobhan Carroll (Democrat) 122

Damaris Lira (Democrat) 117

Robert Holowach (Republican) 136

Frank Dykstra (Republican) 138

Sussex Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Jake Little (Republican) 163

Wantage Committee, three-year term (one open seat):

Jonathan Morris (Republican) 3,250

High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Sussex, one open seat):

Richard A. Klein 222

High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, one open seat):

Wayne Dunn 3,209

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, three open seats):

Robert J. Heden 1,596

Cassandra Jinks 1,491

Nicholas D’Agostino 2,300

Courtney de Waal Malefyt 1,718

Kristen Cooper-Trinidad 1,628

Click here for updated state, federal, county results.