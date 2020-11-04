Election results: local

Vernon Township Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Andrew Pitsker (Professional, Experienced, and Sensible) 6,190
Vernon Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Martin M. O’Donnell (Education Develops Strength) 4,413
Adina Leuther (Leadership, Integrity, Commitment) 4,667
Michael Peek 3,167
Justin Annunziata (Moving Vernon Forward) 5,943
Sussex Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Siobhan Carroll (Democrat) 122
Damaris Lira (Democrat) 117
Robert Holowach (Republican) 136
Frank Dykstra (Republican) 138
Sussex Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Jake Little (Republican) 163
Wantage Committee, three-year term (one open seat):
Jonathan Morris (Republican) 3,250
High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Sussex, one open seat):
Richard A. Klein 222
High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, one open seat):
Wayne Dunn 3,209
Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, three open seats):
Robert J. Heden 1,596
Cassandra Jinks 1,491
Nicholas D’Agostino 2,300
Courtney de Waal Malefyt 1,718
Kristen Cooper-Trinidad 1,628
