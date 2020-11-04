x
Election results: Local

Election. Here are the unofficial, partial results as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Hamburg /
04 Nov 2020 | 09:11
    Students take one last picture in front of Wallkill Valley Regional High School at this year’s graduation (File photo by Vera Olinski)
Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 409

Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 373

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (one open seat):

Virginia Jones 428

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Robert Jones 394

David Dreifus 383

Tricia Schels 395

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 417

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):

Francis Brunke 404

Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 585

Joe Limon (Republican) 892

John E. Postas (Republican) 835

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (one open seat):

No petition filed in Franklin

Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,008

Wayne Bartron 773

Shane Hrbek 818

Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1.125

Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,310

Frank Cicerale (Republican) 1,584

Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 1,641

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (one open seat):

Debra L. Lukacsko 2,380

Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Susan Lucarelli 2,333

Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 621

Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 575

Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Joshua Aikens 602

Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Michael Nardini (Democrat) 379

Alfonse A. De Meo 235

Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Stacy Walsh 406

Toni L. Corban 386

Mary E. Donegan