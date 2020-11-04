Election results: Local

Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 409
Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 373
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (one open seat):
Virginia Jones 428
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Robert Jones 394
David Dreifus 383
Tricia Schels 395
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 417
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):
Francis Brunke 404
Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 585
Joe Limon (Republican) 892
John E. Postas (Republican) 835
No petition filed in Franklin
Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,008
Wayne Bartron 773
Shane Hrbek 818
Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
No petition filed
Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1.125
Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,310
Frank Cicerale (Republican) 1,584
Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 1,641
Debra L. Lukacsko 2,380
Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Susan Lucarelli 2,333
Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 621
Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 575
Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Joshua Aikens 602
Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Michael Nardini (Democrat) 379
Alfonse A. De Meo 235
Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Stacy Walsh 406
Toni L. Corban 386
Mary E. Donegan