Election results: Local

Sparta Township Council, four-year term (two open seats):

Joshua Hertzberg (Commitment to Community) 4,347

Christine Quinn (Commitment to Community) 4,760

Bill Greenlaw (We Work for You!) 2,810

Dean Blumetti (We Work for You!) 2,667

Sparta Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Christa Sorensen (Trust, Collaboration, Community) 4,208

Michael J. McGovern (Integrity, Transparency, Innovation) 4,908

Robert R. Zywicki (Integrity, Transparency, Innovation) 4,636

Richard Snellings (Integrity, Transparency, Innovation) 3,570

Joanne Hoover 1,952

Sparta Township Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seats):

Vanessa Serrano (Integrity, Transparency, Innovation) 5,850

Click here for updated state, federal, county results.