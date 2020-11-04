Election results: State, federal, county (updated)

Editor’s note: Results from the Sussex County Board of Elections are followed by statewide and districtwide tallies that decide the winner. Local municipal and school board results are still being tallied.

Constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana:

Do you approve amending the NJ Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis”?

Yes 39,196 (1,756,321 statewide)

No 20,487 (868,828 statewide)

Constitutional amendment to make peacetime veterans eligible for a $250 property tax deduction:

A “yes” vote supports an amendment to the NJ Constitution to make peacetime veterans eligible for a $250 property tax deduction. 44,621 (1,970,513 statewide)

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby continuing to provide the tax deduction to wartime veterans but not peacetime veterans. 14,514 (612, 960 statewide)

Constitutional amendment to change the legislative redistricting schedule if Census data is delayed:

Do you approve amending the NJ Constitution to change when new legislative districts are created if the federal census data is delayed? The current COVID-19 pandemic has delayed census data collection. If New Jersey does not receive the census data in a timely manner, new legislative districts may not be ready in time for state legislative elections in the year ending in one.

Yes 30, 840 (1,477,174 statewide)

No 25,995 (1,011,211 statewide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 16,731 (169,189 districtwide)

Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 21,915 (120,599 districtwide)

Louis A. Bellucci (American Values) 618 (2,835 districtwide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 9,686 (141,932 statewide)

Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 10,467 (100,161 statewide)

U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):

Cory Booker (Democrat) 25,588 (1,739,795 statewide)

Rikin Mehta (Republican) 32,380 (1,102,365 statewide)

Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,013 (22,166 statewide)

Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 340 (16,537 statewide)

Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 140 (6,282 statewide)

Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):

Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 23,231

Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 34,283