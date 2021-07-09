Elisabeth Schuman appointed to High Point school board

Wantage. The High Point school board filled its vacant seat on June 29 by appointing Elisabeth Schuman of Wantage to serve until the end of the year.

Schuman is replacing Bill Kehoe, who resigned from the school board on March 25. His term was due to end on Dec. 31, 2022.

Schuman is a mother of four; her oldest child just graduated from the high school. Two of her children are still enrolled at High Point and another will start school in several years.

She teaches at a charter school in Sparta, where she’s worked for five years. Before that she worked at Project Self Sufficiency as a case manager. She started her career as a high school teacher at a technical high school.

“We care about High Point a lot,” Schuman said. “We were out of district for my eldest daughter’s first two years, and we made a school choice to come to High Point for the excellent teachers, programs, electives. We had a connection to the district,.”

She will have to run in November to fill the remainder of Kehoe’s term. She said she has already filed the petition for her candidacy.