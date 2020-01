Sussex Borough. Sussex Elks Lodge 2288 will host a Valentine's Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. The night's dinner special will be Prime Rib & Shrimp Scampi. The cost will be $16 per person. Appetizers and beverages will be available for an additional cost. Reserved seating is required and reservations are requested by Wednesday, Feb. 12. Contact the lodge at 973-875-3990 or sussexelks2288@gmail.com to reserve seats.