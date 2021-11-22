x
Emily Buan wins Daughter of the American Revolution Award

Sussex County /
| 22 Nov 2021 | 04:58
    Emily Buan (Photo provided)
Newton. Emily Buan is Kittatinny Regional High School’s winner of Daughter of the American Revolution 2021 Award.

Emily will now go on to apply for the Chinkchewunska Chapter scholarship. This chapter represents Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Virginia, New York, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

DAR members are descendants of soldiers from the American Revolution and their mission includes historic preservation, promotion of education, community service, and honoring those who serve the nation.

DID YOU KNOW?
These are the names of the New Jersey Patriot ancestors. If you have grown up in Sussex County, perhaps some of these last names are familiar to you:
John Angle/Angell
Thomas Armstrong
Levi Ayers
Nathan Baldwin
Charles Beardsley
Joseph Bloomfield
Cornelius Bogart
Waters Burrows
Benjamin Chamberlain
Joseph Corwin
William Corwin
Joseph Crane
John Couse
Jacob Courtright
Andrew Dalrymple
Josiah Decker
Bernard DeWitt
Jacob Dewitt
Moses DeWitt
Isaac Dickinson
Thomas Dodd
John Doremus
Joseph Doty
Jacobus Edsall
James Edsall, Jr
Abraham Elston
Abraham Emmans
Hendrick Fisher
Source: Daughter of the American Revolution, Chinkchewunska Chapter