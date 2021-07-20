Everyone wins at the Sparta United Methodist Church thrift shop

Situations in which everyone wins are rare, but such is the case at the Sparta United Methodist Church thrift shop.

At the Church Mouse, items that would be someone’s trash, or burden, become treasures for others.

“The Mouse,” as the thrift shop is commonly known, is a creative recycling hub. Through the generosity of the community, donations of no longer wanted or needed items of clothing, household wares, etc. are purchased at extremely reasonable prices by those who need and want them.

The “winning” doesn’t end with the purchase of merchandise, however. The funds collected from the sale of the Mouse’s inventory are given back to the community through donations to local, national, and global charities such as food pantries, Katie’s House, Pathways to Prosperity, People Help of Sussex County, the Samaritan Inn, the Children’s Defense Fund, and many more. UMCOR (the United Methodist Committee on Relief), an organization that is often first on the ground at the sites of horrific natural disasters wherever they occur throughout the world, is also a recipient of the funds produced through these mutually beneficial transactions.

The volunteers who work in the Church Mouse donate their time. They clean, sort, price, arrange, and ensure that the proceeds from the sales are sent to those who need them most. Volunteers are always needed and all are welcome to inquire about the available opportunities to serve by contacting the manager, Jackie Cascio, at (973) 729-9121.