Family announces death of beloved deer

Andrew and Sharon Chamberlain of Lake Mohawk have announced a deer they we named “Delilah” has died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, leaving behind 3 young fawns.

They wrote:

She was not only important to us, but also to the history of Lake Mohawk, as she personally gave birth to many fawns - including 3 (piebold) White Deer fawns over the years. Unfortunately, only one of which still survives and can commonly be seen by the Weichert building, in town to this day.

The White Deer is important to the Lake Mohawk Community, being the history of the land that was purchased from the local Mohawk Indian Tribe, and the Chief’s daughter named “Princess White Deer” who I can only imagine was named after the symbolic piebold deer in this area, that must go back many, many years. And of course, the Plaza named after Princess White Deer, also.

We would like people to know that she will be sorely missed in our back yard and neighborhood.

We hope that her White Deer bloodline will continue on through her fawns, past and present.

We will be returning to our homeland of Great Britain in the coming months, but will always remember our (deerest) friend Delilah, and our life on Lake Mohawk for the past 18 years.

Goodbye Deliah and rest in peace.