First Presbyterian welcomes new music director

The First Presbyterian Church of Sparta recently welcomed Dr. Deborah (“Debbie”) Gianuzzi as its new music director, following the retirement of Karen McEver earlier this year.

For more than 30 years, Gianuzzi has been a fixture of the Sparta community as a teacher and director of music at Sparta High School and other musical programs in the area. She brings to the church not only a tremendous talent and diversity of musical ability but a deep faith and heart to serve.

First Presbyterian has a wide variety of musical programs to include traditional and contemporary instrumental groups, choir, hand bells, and theater.

As a teacher and director, Gianuzzi will help to maintain that diversity but will seek to grow into new areas of music ministry. The church and congregation celebrates her arrival and welcomes all to join in its services and programs.

The First Presbyterian Church of Sparta is located at 32 Main Street in Sparta and offers services both in person and online (fpcsparta.org) each Sunday at 9:30a.m.