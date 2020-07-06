Food Drive a huge success

Project Help partnered with the Cubs Scouts of Pack 90 in Franklin to do a food drive at ShopRite on Rt. 23 in Franklin.

The Project Help Bus and volunteers joined the Cub Scout volunteers, on location, to accept donations for the food pantry in Newton. Many donations from shoppers were made to help their neighbors who are having a tough time these days.

These volunteers who stood outside on a freakishly cold and windy day to take the donations and put them on the bus for transport to the Food Pantry in Newton did a fantastic job. They were able to keep things organized and tidy and to get them onto the bus quickly.

Flyers were handed out to shoppers as they entered the store so they were able to shop for the food pantry.

As donations were coming in, some folks in need stopped by and were given food to take home.

Delivery was made the following Tuesday in Newton to the Food pantry. “We were greeted by Rita Oroho and a few others who were work that morning. We all chipped in unloading and put the booty in the right places”, said Sandy Mitchell of Project Help. A job well done by the generous folks of Sussex County, Cub Scout pack 90 and Project Help.