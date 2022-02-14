Food pantries win big in Rolling Hills ‘Souper Bowl’

Vernon. Rolling Hills Primary School recently held a “Souper Bowl,” in which students, faculty, and staff brought in cans of soup and other non-perishable items to donate to local food pantries. Cans were placed in one of two boxes to predict the winner of the Feb. 13 Super Bowl. Beautiful handmade signs were created by Ms. Irish’s and Ms. Zimmermann’s classes. “Rolling Hills predicted that the Los Angeles Rams will win,” said Susan M. Wefer of Rolling Hills, “However, the real winners will be our food pantries as over 250 cans were collected!”