For every student, a library card

Vernon. The Vernon Township School District is partnering with the Sussex County Library System to get a library card into the hands of every student in the district, partnering with the public library as a tremendous resource for learners of every age.

VTHS Media Specialist Michelle Aluotto said the Sussex County Library System offers much more than books for K-12 students and parents. It also offers ebooks and audiobooks for all ages, from TumbleBooks, Hoopla, CloudLibrary and NoveList Plus, which finds books similar to ones already read and loved.

“BrainFuse live tutoring, homework help, writing lab, and practice tests offer students help with any subject from third grade all the way through high school classes,” Aluotto said. “Or dive into the large online magazine collection in PressReader — which will even translate foreign-language titles for you.”

The library’s subscription databases provide quick access to easy-to-cite magazine and journal articles for research projects at any age. All of these and more are available with the Sussex County library card. As an added bonus, fines are never accrued on digital services or on children and teen books as long as they are returned.