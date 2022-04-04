Four-bedroom on tree-lined property won’t last at this price

This stunner of a home was only just listed, and now it’s ready, set, and under contract.

When you have a pristine four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath colonial perfectly situated on three acres of flat property with curb appeal to spare, you can’t expect anything else.

Soaring ceilings in the grand entranceway lead to separate living and dining rooms with gleaming hardwood floors plus crown moldings and French doors. The huge family room has a wood-burning fireplace, custom windows, and sliders, leaving the space awash in natural light.

The eat-in kitchen is the crowning glory of this home. It has natural cherry cabinets, Corian counters, and updated stainless steel appliances, plus a coffee bar/butler pantry.

The first-floor laundry room offers additional cabinetry and access to both the yard and the two-car garage.

Four large bedrooms are located on the second floor, complete with a primary suite with cathedral ceiling, soaking tub, and separate step-in shower. The enormous walk-in closet has more closets within, plus shelving on which to display shoes, hats, belts, and so much more. Staying organized is a breeze in this home.

A full finished basement offers a private guest suite with full bath and walk-in closet. There’s also an additional family room, exercise room, utility room, and plenty of storage space.

This tree-lined property has a sweeping driveway leading to a large yard with composite deck running the length of the home. It features a brand-new retractable awning plus built-in lighting. You will enjoy entertaining outdoors for years to come. The professional landscaping even includes a private playground.

Other features of the property include central air, a new HVAC system, central vacuum, and so much more.

Commuters will appreciate the ease of getting to I-80 and Mount Arlington, where you can hop a train to New York City.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Karen Glowacki for an appointment at 973-764-5555.