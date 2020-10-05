Franklin Borough School in session five days

While most schools in Sussex County are working on a hybrid schedule or completely remote, the Franklin Borough School is in session five days a week for all students.

The school’s teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, secretaries, and administration have worked hard to give students a welcoming environment to return to even in such hard times. Franklin families have the option to choose remote learning or attending school in-person five days a week. The school is operating with a staggered arrival and dismissal time to follow all appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Franklin Borough School has a mixture of 39 in-person/remote cohorts of students with approximately 12 students in each cohort. Cohorts stay together throughout the day and leave their classrooms only for recess, physical education and outdoor activities. The hallways have one way signs as well as floor markings to ensure students are social distancing in all common areas of the school

For the safety of students and staff hand washing and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the school. Additionally, the school is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected throughout the day and nightly to safely and effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Franklin Borough School’s Return to School Plan will continue to allow students to learn and thrive without raising the risk of spreading COVID-19, while making informed decisions based on public health data. The school is committed to all of its students and hopes everyone can safely return for a safe, fun and productive school year.