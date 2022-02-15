Franklin preschool and kindergarten registration starts March 1

Franklin. Franklin Borough School is holding its preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 year, starting March 1.

The age limits are as follows:

● Preschool: Must be three years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022.

● Kindergarten: Must be five years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022.

Register online at fboe.org. The Franklin Borough School is located at 50 Washington Avenue, Franklin.

If you are concerned your preschool child is developing or learning differently, call your district to request an evaluation for special education and related services. For more information call 973-827-9775.