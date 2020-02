Wantage. High Point's Ryan Freda, seated second from left, signs to continue his soccer and academic career at DeSales University in the fall. Ryan received a full academic scholarship as well. Pictured seated from left to right are: brother Matt, Ryan , mother Deena and father Richard. Standing from left are: Principal Jon Tallamy, Girl's Soccer Coach Kevin Fenlon, Boy's Soccer Coach James Seck and Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Todd Van Orden.