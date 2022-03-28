Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers

Frelinghuysen Farm is 19 acres, and just minutes to Route 80, offering the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming about.

The property includes a 20-by-40-foot heated barn, nine fenced-in pastures, a pond, and plenty of views. There’s also a new roof and driveway and an updated furnace and baths.

An updated 1987 log home is tucked into this private paradise for nature lovers. A classic log home rocking-chair front porch opens to the dramatic yet cozy cathedral living room, which has both a fireplace and a loft.

The country kitchen and dining room have an open design, with patio doors leading to a lovely deck where you will enjoy views of the gently rolling pastures and pond.

The home has three bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom suite has a beautiful view.

There is a bonus room, family room, and laundry room on the first floor, along with a two-car garage and adjoining loft/office.

It’s a treasure. Take a video tour at 65HellerRd.com, and call Maria Beardmore at 973-222-0621 to see this property for yourself.