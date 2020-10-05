Garlic Gathering returns to Lafayette

The Garlic Gathering Theme of the Farmers Market returns to The Shoppes At Lafayette on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Farmers Market at the Shoppes at Lafayette.

The return of the Garlic Gathering helps promote local farmers, artisans and crafters and connect with the local community in a fun, socially distanced outdoor event.

The Shoppes at Lafayette are located at the corners of Routes 15 & 94 in Lafayette, NJ.

In the Northeast, October is the month to plant garlic. The vendors at the gathering will have locally grown garlic seed available. The Garden State Garlic Growers love to share their knowledge too, and these growers are available to answer your planting or harvesting questions. An area will be set up with garlic education as well.

The Garlic Gatherers, crafters, music and food will be set up in and around the center of the village and in the Farmers Market area. The Garlic vendors that will be setting up will have exciting offerings from not only locally grown garlic varieties, garlic bunches and garlic braids but will include offerings of traditional and agave garlic vinegar, fermented vegetable relishes, krauts, garlic dill carrot sticks, knishes, Italian barrel-aged balsamic vinegar and olive oil blends, truffle products and marinades, garlic sea salts in many herb flavors, garlic apple cider vinegar, wildflower honey, buckwheat honey and even Black Garlic!

You can even bring your own chair and beverage to sit and enjoy the music on the village green.