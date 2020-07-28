Garrett Vanni wins Governor’s Award in vocal music

Newton. Garrett Vanni, a student at Kittatinny Regional High School, won the New Jersey Governor’s Award in vocal music. “This is quite an honor,” said his teacher Mrs. Kane said. Only one male and one female vocalist in the state receive this award. Garrett was nominated by New Jersey Music Educators Association, or NJMEA, for vocal music as a result of his scores for All-State Choir this year. In the fall, he also interviewed and sang for a panel during his All-State Choir experience. A virtual ceremony to present the award was held on Friday, June 26.