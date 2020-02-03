x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Glen Meadow 'mathletes' participate in competition

Vernon. Seventh-grader Noelle Hernandez was the top scorer for Glen Meadow Middle School at the North Central Chapter Competition of the National Math Club on Feb. 1.

Vernon /
03 Feb 2020 | 01:19
    Glen Meadow 'mathletes' participate in competition
    Pictured from left: Mark Maffia, Louise Gravador, Kailey Vogel, Noelle Hernandez, Rebekah Bruesehoff, Aidan Zachowski, Samantha Enid Vasquez, Annie Zhu, & Bria Rolle. ( PHOTO SUBMITTED)
    Glen Meadow 'mathletes' participate in competition
    Noelle Hernandez was the school's top scorer ( PHOTO SUBMMITED)

Nine "Mathletes" at Glen Meadow Middle School competed at the North Central Chapter Competition of the National Math Club on Feb. 1 at New Jersey Institute of Technology competed against 28 other schools.

Seventh-grader Noelle Hernandez was the school's top scorer.

The school's club is an after-school program open to the schools sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

The National Math Club, powered by the MATHCOUNTS organization, is a nationwide middle school math program designed to coach students in mathematical problem-solving through competition. The students practice challenging math problems both individually and as teams.