Glen Meadow 'mathletes' participate in competition

Nine "Mathletes" at Glen Meadow Middle School competed at the North Central Chapter Competition of the National Math Club on Feb. 1 at New Jersey Institute of Technology competed against 28 other schools.

Seventh-grader Noelle Hernandez was the school's top scorer.

The school's club is an after-school program open to the schools sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

The National Math Club, powered by the MATHCOUNTS organization, is a nationwide middle school math program designed to coach students in mathematical problem-solving through competition. The students practice challenging math problems both individually and as teams.