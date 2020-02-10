Glenwood Baptist Church to host tricky tray

Vernon. Glenwood Baptist Church will host its 8th annual Tricky Tray on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Vernon Township High School located at 1832 Rt. 565 in Glenwood N.J. Doors open at 5 p.m., calling begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission Fee is $1. Bundles and paddles will be available for purchase. Event proceeds will be used to benefit the church and it's outreach programs. Donations are needed and will be gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Michelle at 973-332-0009 or Carolyn at 973-875-2090. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.