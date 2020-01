Glenwood Baptist Church is hosting its eighth annual Tricky Tray on Saturday, Feb. 29. at Vernon Township High School, located at 1832 Rt.565 in Glenwood. Doors open at 5 p.m. and calling begins at 6:30 p.m. All donations for the event will be gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Michelle at 973-332-0009 or Carolyn at 973-875-2090.