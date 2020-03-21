x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Gov to residents: 'stay home'

Public Safety. Residents have been told to stay home unless they are a part of a essential services such as; health care, law enforcement, media, food services, auto services, construction, auto service stations, gas stations, home repair, as well as any other essential businesses listed on New Jersey's new web site, covid19.nj.gov. The web site will serve as New Jersey's online hub for live updates.

Sparta Township /
21 Mar 2020 | 06:51
    Gov to residents: 'stay home'
    Gov to residents: 'stay home'
    Gov to residents: 'stay home'

Governor Phil Murphy today announced today that due to the continued spread of novel coronavirus residents must stay home unless making necessary trips such as going to obtain food or going to a pharmacy. New Jerseyans may be outdoors, but must maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others. Essential workers will be able to continue to drive. Murphy called for non-essential businesses to close. The measures go into effect at 9 p.m. today.

The governor said that there are now 16 novel coronavirus-related deaths in New Jersey, with 1,327 confirmed cases, six of which are in Sussex County.

“We can no longer maintain a sense of business as usual,” Murphy said in today's briefing. "Just as it is no time to panic, it is time to be smart, transparent, aggressive."

Among businesses considered essential and therefore allowed to remain open are; auto services, gas stations, laundromats, medical marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies, food banks, hardware stores, home improvement stores, pet stores, supply stores, dry cleaners, mail services, delivery services, and print shops. Construction sites are allowed to continue. Municipal, county, and state libraries have been closed.

For further information and updates, visit Covid19.nj.gov.

COVID-19 Saturday update March 21, 2019:
442 new positive #COVID19 cases
1,327 total cases by county:
• Atlantic: 4
• Bergen: 363
• Burlington: 21
• Camden: 15
• Cumberland: 1
• Cape May: 2
• Essex: 107
• Gloucester: 6
• Hudson: 97
• Hunterdon: 14
• Mercer: 30
• Middlesex: 116
• Monmouth: 92
• Morris: 64
• Ocean: 62
• Passaic: 67
• Somerset: 34
• Sussex: 6
• Union: 81
• Warren: 5
• Under Investigation: 140
As of 12:30 pm, March 21, 2020, COVID-19 statewide stats:
• Positive Tests: 1,327
• Deaths: 16
New web site for state info on COVID-19:
Covid19.nj.gov is a hub for #COVID19 live updates and information.