Gov to residents: 'stay home'

Governor Phil Murphy today announced today that due to the continued spread of novel coronavirus residents must stay home unless making necessary trips such as going to obtain food or going to a pharmacy. New Jerseyans may be outdoors, but must maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others. Essential workers will be able to continue to drive. Murphy called for non-essential businesses to close. The measures go into effect at 9 p.m. today.

The governor said that there are now 16 novel coronavirus-related deaths in New Jersey, with 1,327 confirmed cases, six of which are in Sussex County.

“We can no longer maintain a sense of business as usual,” Murphy said in today's briefing. "Just as it is no time to panic, it is time to be smart, transparent, aggressive."

Among businesses considered essential and therefore allowed to remain open are; auto services, gas stations, laundromats, medical marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies, food banks, hardware stores, home improvement stores, pet stores, supply stores, dry cleaners, mail services, delivery services, and print shops. Construction sites are allowed to continue. Municipal, county, and state libraries have been closed.

For further information and updates, visit Covid19.nj.gov.