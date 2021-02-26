Grant to provide Glen Meadow with outdoor art classroom

Special-needs students and community members will have an outdoor art classroom at Glen Meadow Middle School, thanks to a Walmart National Local Community Grant.

Art teacher Lisa Hirkaler applied for the grant to provide a diverse and inclusive community art outdoor classroom to complement the school’s Sensory Garden, which is being developed.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino said on Feb. 18 that the Walmart grant will provide funding for 10 full-size easels for painting outdoors.

The grant compliments and coincides with a $10,000 New Jersey Education Association and several community grants and donations.

“I’ve been monitoring the progress from my office and I am really excited about it,” D’Avino said. “I think this garden will be tremendous.”