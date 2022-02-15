Grant will be used to provide emergency shelter, prevent homelessness in Sussex County

Homelessness. The Sussex County Commissioners on Feb. 9 accepted a grant of $193,260 to address homelessness.

The grant comes from the Department of Human Services, Division of Family Development for the Provision of Homelessness and Homelessness Prevention Services. The contract runs through the end of 2022.

Commissioner Sylvia Petillo said the funding will be used to provide Sussex County residents with emergency overnight shelter, along with services to prevent homelessness.

She said the county on Jan. 26 participated in the statewide time counts. Sussex County, along with service providers, interviewed homeless people and families staying in shelters, traditional housing programs, hotels, and other locations around the county, she said.

Petillo said New Jersey will release the results of the interviews at a later date.