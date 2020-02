Vernon. Great Gorge Village has scheduled its meetings for February.

The Slopeside and Mountainside sections will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 and 7 p.m. The Vail and Wimbledon sections will meet on Feb. 13 at 6 and 7 p.m. respectively.

The Master Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.