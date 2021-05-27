x
Green Team members honored

Vernon. Eight members of the Green Team were honored with NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Awards.

| 27 May 2021 | 01:49
    Green Team New Jersey Realty Award Recipients at the NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award presentations, May 19, 2021, at Perona Farms, Sparta. Back row left to right Charles Nagy; Geoff Green, President, Green Team Realty; Kim Lasalandra, Broker Manager, Green Team New Jersey Realty; Ted Van Laar. Front Row, left to right Kristi Anderson, Keren Gonen, Pam Zachowski, Barbara Tesa, and Alison Miller. Not shown: Heidi Hyland. ( PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREEN TEAM REALTY)

Green Team New Jersey Realty announced that eight of its Sales Associates were recipients of the NJ Realtors® Circle of Excellence Awards.

Keren Gonen received the Gold Award for $12 million and 25 units minimum. Keren is in the top 20 of all agents in Sussex County, with $17.8 million in sales in 2020. Kristi Anderson received the Silver Award for $6.5 million and 20 units minimum in sales. With $10.8 million in sales, she is in the top 1.7 percent of all agents in Sussex County for 2020.

Charles Nagy, Ted Van Laar, Alison Miller, Barbara Tesa, Heidi Hyland, and Pam Zachowski each received the Bronze Award, for $2.5 million and 15 units minimum in sales.