Group names Vernon 24th safest town in U.S.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell reported that the township was named as the 24th safest municipality in the United States by lawnstarter.com.

“One of the things that people frequently mention to me is a sense of safety and security they feel living in our township,” Burrell said. “They frequently comment on the friendly and supportive relationship they have with the town’s police department.”

Lawnstarter, using statistics provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that Vernon Township averaged .05 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 4.54 property crimes per 1,000 people.

“That made me feel awfully good,” Burrell said.

Burrell said he spoke to Chief Dan Young who said he believed that recognition was reflective of community and educational events the department holds to inform township residents of services available in the town and county.

The Vernon Police Dept. works hard to inform residents and provide alternatives to drug abuse, which Burrell said is a source of crime.

The CLEAR program has allowed Vernon to work with other municipalities to facilitate medical intervention and preventive recovery support for those who seek assistance.

“This makes a positive difference in the lives of those individuals and those families and makes our community safer,” Burrell said.