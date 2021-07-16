x
Hamburg to make up for a lost year with ‘All Holiday Picnic’

Hamburg /
| 16 Jul 2021 | 07:25
Hamburg. The Hamburg Recreation Commission wants to make it up to you.

“Let us celebrate!” says their invitation to borough residents. “2020 took our holiday events — Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and, ice cream social. But Hamburg Rec wants to bring them back!”

Bring a blanket and your favorite picnic basket to the “All Holiday Picnic” from 1 to 4 p.m. on on Sunday, Aug, 15. Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and ice cream stations will be set up at the Hamburg Recreation Fields on Gingerbread Castle Road.

Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic lunch and enjoy the music of Tom Gardner.

Pre-register by Aug. 9 for this free event. The rain date is Aug. 22.]

For more information and registration visit hamburgnj.org or call 973-827-9230 ext.4012.