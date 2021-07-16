Hamburg to make up for a lost year with ‘All Holiday Picnic’

Hamburg. The Hamburg Recreation Commission wants to make it up to you.

“Let us celebrate!” says their invitation to borough residents. “2020 took our holiday events — Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and, ice cream social. But Hamburg Rec wants to bring them back!”

Bring a blanket and your favorite picnic basket to the “All Holiday Picnic” from 1 to 4 p.m. on on Sunday, Aug, 15. Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and ice cream stations will be set up at the Hamburg Recreation Fields on Gingerbread Castle Road.

Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic lunch and enjoy the music of Tom Gardner.

Pre-register by Aug. 9 for this free event. The rain date is Aug. 22.]

For more information and registration visit hamburgnj.org or call 973-827-9230 ext.4012.