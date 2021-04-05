Hardyston man charged with lewdness, endangering welfare of children

Hardyston. On March 26, the Hardyston Township Police Department responded to two complaints of lewdness in the Stockholm and Crystal Springs section of town. In both incidents the male suspect exposed his genitals to several bystanders whom he encountered. On March 31, through various tips and investigative leads, Shane D. Hemmerich, 34, of Hardyston was arrested and charged with two counts of Lewdness and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children. Hemmerich was lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility on these charges. The Hardyston Township Police Department thanks the New Jersey State Police, the Franklin Borough Police Department, and the public for their assistance in this investigation.