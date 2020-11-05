Hardyston planning board reviews amended plans for Cloverdale West subdivision

The Hardyston planning board is reviewing amended plans for the Cloverdale West subdivision.

Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer, the township’s building manager, said at the board’s Oct. 22 meeting that the application from Tom Graham of Lam Development Group was to amend a prior site plan for Cloverdale West, Phase 1D, located at Crystal Springs Coventry Road, and approval of the Shotmeyer Section, as this phase of the subdivision was previously known.

Piccolo-Kaufer said the original Shotmeyer approvals included single-family detached homes, multi-story condominiums, zero-lot-line homes (residences that abut the edge of the property line), and townhomes. Some of the units have already been built, she said.

In 2018, Lam Development Group took ownership of portions of the project. Lam is now working with the builder, Ryan Homes, to build units in different sections.

The board previously approved Cloverdale West, Phase 2B, for 39 zero-lot-line detached residential lots/units. The amended application proposes 39 detached single-family residential lots/units as well as an extension of Coventry Way. The roadway extension would provide frontage for each of the proposed lots.

The only significant deviation from the prior approval is the location of the units within the lots. The new units would be more squarely located within the lot and have two side yards, in the front and rear, said Piccolo-Kaufer.