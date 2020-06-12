Hardyston school board schedules meetings

The Hardyston Township Board of Education will hold regular meetings monthly on the second Tuesday and workshop meetings on the 4th Tuesday (except as noted) at 7 p.m. at the Hardyston Middle School, 183 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg, NJ, in the Media Center, unless otherwise advertised and posted in compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act, P.L. 1975 c231.

In the event of emergency cancellation, the meeting will be held on the next available Tuesday. Formal action will be taken and executive sessions will be held if necessary.

At Workshop meetings, no formal action is anticipated; but the Board reserves the right to take any formal action that may be necessary. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.