An interfaith Thanksgiving service was held on the shores of Franklin Pond on Sunday to ring in the holiday season and give thanks.

Representatives of different area faiths presented a wonderfully orchestrated, non-denominational service. They read prayers, including a Liturgy of Unity, a Scripture Reading, a Litany of Gratitude and an Offertory Prayer.

Music was provided by the children’s choir and adult choir of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. The gathering culminated with everyone singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

The ecumenical service brought together leaders from Temple Shalom, Immaculate Conception Church, and First Presbyterian.

Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel from Temple Shalom began with a call to worship. Then Father Boguslaw Kobus from Immaculate Conception read an opening prayer.

“As we celebrate this Thanksgiving, we pray that you will open our hearts to you and to one loving service to all people,” he said.

Avery Poplawski and Alex Walker from the First Presbyterian kids’ choir regaled the audience with “God is Good.” Later in the service, the adult choir sang “O Worship the King.”

“It’s so nice to be back having this gathering as we were not able to because of Covid last year,” said Pastor Julie Raffety of the First Presbyterian Church.

Pastor Raffety acted not only as master of ceremonies but helped Krista Sweer, the church’s music director, cue the crowd to the lyrics.

Cantor Zwiebel performed the sounding of the shofar, a horn that ancient Hebrews blew as a trumpet in battle and during religious observances. It is used in modern Judaism especially during Rosh Hashanah and at the end of Yom Kippur.

Ecumenical services bring everybody together, regardless of their faith. Those attending were encouraged to bring cans of food, which were taken to Benny’s Bodega and Project Self-Sufficiency for distribution.