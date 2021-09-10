September 11, 2001, was a sad day in New York and American history.

I am a retired NYPD officer and my brother Ronald Bucca was a FDNY Fire Marshal. We were both working that day. When the planes hit, I knew right away that it was a terrorist attack and so did my brother.

My brother Ronald Bucca responded and when he arrived at the World Trade Center, he entered the South Tower and went up to the 78th floor, which was the floor of impact.

While there, he was trying to fight the fire and get people out to safety. The South Tower came down and I lost my brother that day. He was a man of many accomplishments and he is deeply missed.

May we remember all who were lost that day.

Editor’s note: Robert Bucca is a Milford, Pa., resident.