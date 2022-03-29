High Point approves 1.8 percent school tax increase

The High Point Regional High School Board of Education unanimously approved the school’s preliminary budget, which calls for a 1.8 percent increase in the tax levy.

The 2022-23 budget, presented on March 21, calls for $22.7 million in total expenditures and a tax levy of $17.3 million.

The school’s state aid for 2022-23 was cut by $584,563.

In addition to the tax levy, the district anticipates revenues of $5.5 million, which includes state aid. No banked cap is generated or used.

School board member LeAnn Smith said because of a change in the state aid formula, 77 percent of the money needed to run the school comes from the local community .

Superintendent Scott Ripley said the reduction was to be $2.7 million over eight years — but the district hit that number in the third or fourth year of cuts.

He said the budget, even with the tax increases, has been reduced. The 2021-22 budget was about $23 million, with a tax levy of about $16.9 million.

“We have continued to reduce the budget irrespective of the tax increase,” Ripley said.

There is a line item for $1.9 million in “equalization aid,” Ripley said, but he said the school board and community should expect that number to hit zero before the state is done with its cuts.

“For local communities in Sussex Community, this is a hardship,” Ripley said. “I understand this is being borne by the taxpayer. It is not the will of the board.”

The budget now goes to the Sussex County Executive Superintendent of Schools for approval.