High Point grads are allowed four guests

Wantage. High Point Regional High School seniors will be allowed four guests at the school’s June 15 graduation ceremony, Superintendent Scott Ripley announced on May 25.

Two attendees per graduate will be allowed on the football field, where the ceremony will take place. Each graduate will be allowed up to four tickets.

“It is our hope to be able to expand that, but I thought it would be irresponsible to say more and then have to restrict it,” Ripley said.

The governor’s office and state health department removed mask requirements and capacity limits for outdoor graduations, but six-foot distancing between families still applies.

“We’re going to work on how much flexibility and see if those changes,” Ripley said. “We want to let more people to sit on the field.”

The ceremony’s rain date is set for the following day, June 16, but there is no second rain date because Sussex-Wantage Regional School District is holding its eighth-grade graduation on the field on June 17.

The ceremony cannot be moved inside.